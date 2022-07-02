Castellanos went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old didn't do much with his bat, but he managed to steal his fourth bag of the year in the seventh inning after getting aboard on a Juan Yepez error. Castellanos is stuck in a slump, slashing .163/.180/.224 over his last 12 games with one homer, two runs and four RBI, but with Bryce Harper (thumb) out of action he's unlikely to lose his spot in the middle of the batting order while he works his way through the downturn.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Smacks eighth homer•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Four hits, one steal in win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Resting Monday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Two-RBI performance•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Homers again Monday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Two straight two-hit games•