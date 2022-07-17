Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Saturday in the Phillies' 10-0 win over the Marlins.

Even in a game in which the slumping Phillies offense produced one of its best run totals of the season, Castellanos still turned in a relatively modest line. He also struck out once on the day, bringing his strikeout rate to 29.8 percent thus far in July. The 30-year-old has thus far been a disappointment in his first season of a five-year, $100 million contract, slashing just .251/.298/.377 with eight home runs, four stolen bases, 46 RBI and 36 runs through 90 games.