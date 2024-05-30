Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over San Francisco.

Castellanos highlighted a three-hit day with a two-run homer off Kyle Harrison in the fifth inning, extending Philadelphia's lead to 4-0. It's just the second multi-hit game for Castellanos in his last nine contests -- he'd been stuck in a 5-for-32 slump prior to Wednesday. Overall, the 32-year-old outfielder is slashing .208/.271/.333 with seven homers, 28 runs scored and 24 RBI through 236 plate appearances this season.