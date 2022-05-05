Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
Castellanos sat out Tuesday due to his wife going into labor, but the slugger was back in the lineup Wednesday. The 30-year-old already has seven multi-hit games this season -- including two three-hit outings -- and is currently slashing .307/.374/.851.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Trip to paternity list expected•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Scratched from lineup•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Steals base, reaches thrice•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Belts third home run•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Records two hits Saturday•