Castellanos was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against Texas after his wife went into labor, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Castellanos has yet to officially hit the paternity list, but such a move will likely come soon. Roman Quinn replaced him in Tuesday's lineup and could remain in the starting nine for a few days, but Castellanos should be back soon.
