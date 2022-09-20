Castellanos (oblique) ran around the bases Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Castellanos was put on the injured list earlier this month with a right oblique issue. Interim manager Rob Thomson said that the "best-case scenario" for the veteran outfielder is a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this weekend. If all goes well, there remains a possibility he can return before the end of the season.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Takes dry swings•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Sent to IL with oblique injury•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Getting MRI on oblique•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Not starting Saturday•