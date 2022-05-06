Castellanos was diagnosed with a bruised right wrist after X-rays came back negative Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Castellanos was removed from Thursday's game after he was hit by a pitch in his wrist/forearm area. The initial diagnosis is positive, though it's unclear whether he will miss any additional time. Roman Quinn entered the game in Castellanos' place.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Three knocks in loss•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Trip to paternity list expected•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Scratched from lineup•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Steals base, reaches thrice•