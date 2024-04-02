McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk Monday against the Nationals.

McCutchen struck out in five of his first nine plate appearances of the season and was out of the lineup both Saturday and Sunday. He returned to bat fourth Monday and struck out two additional times, though he also managed his first hits of the new campaign -- including a key RBI knock in the eighth inning. The Pirates' lineup is deeper than last season when McCutchen was a regular, but he'll likely get plenty of time to get his bat up to speed.