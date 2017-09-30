Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Late scratch with foot discomfort
McCutchen was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup with left foot discomfort, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He fouled a ball off his foot in Friday's game, and is day-to-day on the final weekend of the season. Starling Marte moves over to center field while Jordan Luplow enters the lineup in left field, hitting cleanup.
