McCutchen went 3-for-5 with a walk, a three-run home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 17-16 loss to the Rockies.

It was a game in which McCutchen looked a lot like the player who won the 2013 NL MVP, knocking in five and picking up three hits. Unfortunately, those moments have been rarer than in most seasons; his five RBI on Friday were more than he had in the entirety of July (3) and his OPS, boosted to .714 after his big game, is still on track to be his second-worst as a pro. The 17-year veteran is up to 11 home runs and 39 RBI in 96 games.