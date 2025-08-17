Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receiving breather Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
McCutchen will head to the bench for the second time in four contests as the Pirates wrap up their series in Chicago with a matinee game. Bryan Reynolds will get a day off from playing the outfield and will occupy McCutchen's usual spot at designated hitter.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting rest Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Resting Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Picks up five RBI in defeat•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Swats key homer in victory•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: First homer of July•