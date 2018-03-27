Diaz will open the season as the Pirates' backup catcher behind Francisco Cervelli, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Diaz's spring got off to a rocky start from a personal standpoint after his mother was kidnapped in his native Venezuela in early February, but things ended on a happier note three days later when she was rescued. The 27-year-old didn't end up missing any significant time in camp and was able to beat out Jacob Stallings and Ryan Lavarnway for the second catcher spot. So long as Cervelli stays healthy, Diaz will likely be limited to a couple starts per week.