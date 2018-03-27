Pirates' Elias Diaz: Locked in as backup catcher
Diaz will open the season as the Pirates' backup catcher behind Francisco Cervelli, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Diaz's spring got off to a rocky start from a personal standpoint after his mother was kidnapped in his native Venezuela in early February, but things ended on a happier note three days later when she was rescued. The 27-year-old didn't end up missing any significant time in camp and was able to beat out Jacob Stallings and Ryan Lavarnway for the second catcher spot. So long as Cervelli stays healthy, Diaz will likely be limited to a couple starts per week.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...