Pirates' Elias Diaz: Recalled from Triple-A
Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Francisco Cervelli is day-to-day with a hand injury, so the Pirates summoned Diaz to provide some immediate catching depth. Diaz is hitting .266/.298/.339 with two home runs and three steals in 57 games at Triple-A, and has a career .247 average with one home run and one steal in 33 big-league games. He is the definition of organizational depth.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...