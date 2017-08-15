Play

Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Francisco Cervelli is day-to-day with a hand injury, so the Pirates summoned Diaz to provide some immediate catching depth. Diaz is hitting .266/.298/.339 with two home runs and three steals in 57 games at Triple-A, and has a career .247 average with one home run and one steal in 33 big-league games. He is the definition of organizational depth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast