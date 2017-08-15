Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Francisco Cervelli is day-to-day with a hand injury, so the Pirates summoned Diaz to provide some immediate catching depth. Diaz is hitting .266/.298/.339 with two home runs and three steals in 57 games at Triple-A, and has a career .247 average with one home run and one steal in 33 big-league games. He is the definition of organizational depth.