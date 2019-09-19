Diaz went 1-for-4 with a walk, double, RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Diaz enjoyed a productive day at the dish, first doubling in Colin Moran in the second inning. He later came around to score in the same frame before crossing the plate again two innings later. Despite the departure of Francisco Cervelli (finger), Diaz has endured a disappointing season by hitting .243/.298/.309 across 330 plate appearances.