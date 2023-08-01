Suero was traded from the Padres to the Pirates on Tuesday along with Jackson Wolf and Alfonso Rivas in exchange for Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

From an upside standpoint, Suero is probably the most exciting prospect the Pirates are getting back in this deal, but he is a 17-year-old in rookie ball, so he is extremely risky and has a distant ETA. The 6-foot-5 switch-hitting outfielder is a plus runner and has plus raw power. Suero had a 103 wRC+ as one of the youngest players in the Dominican Summer League last year and is slashing .216/.306/.345 with four home runs, seven steals and a 30.6 percent strikeout rate in 35 games in the Arizona Complex League.