Franzua (2-0) picked up the win after giving up two runs on two hits while striking out four over 1.2 innings Sunday against Single-A Lakeland.

Franzua gave up a pair of runs in relief but still managed to bring home the victory. He's been effective out of the bullpen through seven appearances so far this season, owning a 3.86 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with an 11:0 K:BB across 9.1 frames.