Brannigan (face) was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus Philadelphia after being hit by a batted ball, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Brannigan started the split-squad game at third base but was replaced in the second inning after being hit in the face by a groundball, per Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com. He subsequently underwent examination and treatment by local and team medical staffs. Jesus Castillo entered the game for Brannigan following the latter's departure.