Pirates' Jack Brannigan: Exits after being struck by ball
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brannigan (face) was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus Philadelphia after being hit by a batted ball, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Brannigan started the split-squad game at third base but was replaced in the second inning after being hit in the face by a groundball, per Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com. He subsequently underwent examination and treatment by local and team medical staffs. Jesus Castillo entered the game for Brannigan following the latter's departure.
More News
-
Pirates' Jack Brannigan: Protected from Rule 5 Draft•
-
Pirates' Jack Brannigan: On mend from labrum surgery•
-
Pirates' Jack Brannigan: Sidelined at Double-A•
-
Pirates' Jack Brannigan: Faring well since return•
-
Pirates' Jack Brannigan: Shut down at High-A•
-
Pirates' Jack Brannigan: Taking hot bat to AFL•