Hayes (back) is starting at third base and batting fifth Sunday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Hayes was held out Saturday for the third straight game due to lower-back discomfort, but he'll retake the field for Sunday's series finale. The 25-year-old has a .241/.311/.352 slash line with one home run, four RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases through 15 games in September.