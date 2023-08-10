Hayes went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

Moved up to the leadoff spot against southpaw Max Fried, Hayes rapped out singles in the third and fourth innings before launching a solo shot off Collin McHugh in the seventh. The 26-year-old third baseman has five hits, including two homers and a double, over the last two games, and while he's missed significant action over the last couple months due to injuries, since the beginning of June he's slashing .312/.321/.514 in 28 contests with five of his seven home runs on the season and 20 of his 39 RBI.