Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Hayes reached base multiple times for the first time in his last five starts and also scored multiple runs in a game for the first time on the campaign. Despite being an everyday player, Hayes continues to underwhelm as a fantasy option with only a .247 average, one homer and five stolen bases across 189 plate appearances.

