Hayes went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-5 win over Cincinnati.

Hayes belted a solo shot off Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott in the top of the fourth inning before adding a single in the top of the seventh. It was the fourth straight multi-hit game for the 26-year-old third baseman, who has slashed .329/.357/.595 across 83 plate appearances in September while lifting his season OPS to .786.