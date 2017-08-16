Play

Hayes, 20, is hitting .272/.349/.357 with two home runs, 36 RBI and 26 steals through 95 games for High-A Bradenton.

Hayes has shown stellar plate discipline along with the ability to steal bases, though his lack of power is concerning. The Pirates are still hoping that the 6-foot-1, 210-lb Hayes has that power stroke coming, though next season at Double-A will be the real test as to his future trajectory.

