Peguero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-4 win over Atlanta.

Peguero has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with two extra-base hits over eight games in September, though he is maintaining consistent playing time in the middle infield. The rookie is slashing .252/.301/.437 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and four stolen bases over 42 contests this season. Peguero will likely continue to split time between second base and shortstop, with Alika Williams and Vinny Capra also mixing in on occasion.