Peguero went 2-for-5 with a pair of base hits in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

Peguero turned in his third multi-hit effort in four games and appears to have bounced back nicely from a recent three-game stretch in which he went 0-for-9 with a walk and six strikeouts. He'll stick in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale, manning shortstop and batting sixth.