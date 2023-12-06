Atlanta traded Gonzales (forearm) and cash to Pittsburgh on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzales was sent from Seattle to Atlanta as part of the Jarred Kelenic deal, but his time in Atlanta will last just 48 hours. Gonzales logged a 5.22 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 50 innings across 10 starts last season, but his season was cut short by a forearm injury in May, and he underwent surgery to address the issue in August. Gonzales is expected to be ready for spring training, where he will compete for a spot in the back of Pittsburgh's rotation.