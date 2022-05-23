Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Kranick may be shut down for "a little bit of time" with a right forearm/elbow injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Since being optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis following his three-inning relief appearance with Pittsburgh on May 11, Kranick hasn't pitched for the Pirates' top affiliate. He was placed on Indianapolis' 7-day injured list Tuesday, with Cherington later revealing the nature of Kranick's injury. The 24-year-old will most likely miss several weeks while recovering from the arm issue.