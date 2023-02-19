Kranick (elbow) is expected to resume throwing off a mound in late April, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Kranick, who underwent Tommy John surgery last June, has reported to the Pirates' spring camp and is soon expected to resume throwing five times a week. He'll gradually stretch out his throwing distance off flat ground before advancing to bullpen sessions at some point over the next three months, but he doesn't look as though he'll be on pace to pitch in games until August or September, in a best-case scenario.