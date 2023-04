Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said April 19 that Kranick (elbow) has been cleared to play catch four times per week at a distance of 125 feet, MLB.com reports.

Kranick, who is recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June, looks like he could be ready to begin throwing bullpen sessions at some point in May. The 25-year-old right-hander looks like he has a chance to return from the 60-day injured list this season, though likely not until August or September.