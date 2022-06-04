Kranick underwent Tommy John surgery Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kranick was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 12, but he didn't make any appearances following his demotion due to his forearm/elbow injury. The right-hander will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2022 season and a significant portion of the 2023 campaign following Saturday's procedure. It's a discouraging development for the 24-year-old, who displayed increased velocity this year and posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 6.2 innings over three appearances (two starts) in Indianapolis.