Yorke remains in the mix for a roster spot to begin the regular season, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Yorke has gotten a lot of run this spring and collected seven hits across 30 Grapefruit League at-bats. He has only two extra-base hits with 10 strikeouts, but he has also drawn six walks. With Spencer Horwitz (wrist) likely to begin the regular season on the injured list, one of Yorke, Billy Cooke or DJ Stewart is likely to break camp with the team and earn at least some playing time at first base.