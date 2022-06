Cruz was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with an elbow injury Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Cruz has been at Double-A Altoona to begin the season, and he's posted a 5.51 ERA, 57:23 K:BB and 1.45 WHIP in 50.2 innings over 17 appearances (five starts). The severity of the 23-year-old's elbow issue isn't yet clear, but he'll be forced to miss at least a week.