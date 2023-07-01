Bido didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Brewers, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The 27-year-old rookie had had shortest outing since joining the rotation in the middle of June, tossing 45 of 73 pitches for strikes before leaving the game with the Bucs down 4-3, but some late-inning heroics got Bido off the hook for his second loss. Through his first four big-league outings, he carries a 4.74 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 19 innings, but unless Roansy Contreras gets stretched back out, Pittsburgh doesn't seem to have any better options for its fifth starter spot. Bido lines up for one more start before the All-Star break -- a tough road matchup against the Dodgers.