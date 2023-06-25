Bido allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Miami on Saturday.

Bido and Bryan Hoeing engaged in a scoreless pitchers' duel through four innings until the former surrendered a two-run homer to Luis Arraez in the fifth. Bido bounced back from the long ball to retire five more batters before he was lifted with two outs and two on in the sixth. The right-hander has been solid through three major-league outings, allowing six runs and posting an 18:5 K:BB over 15.2 frames. Bido appears to have a steady spot in the rotation and could hold onto it for the foreseeable future if he continues to pitch effectively.