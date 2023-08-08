The Pirates optioned Bido to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Bido was charged with four runs (three earned) over four innings against Atlanta on Monday, leaving him with a 7.11 ERA since the All-Star break. It's uncertain who will replace Bido in the Pittsburgh rotation, but the Pirates may be ready to give Luis Ortiz another look.
