The Pirates recalled Bido from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

With Carmen Mlodzinski (elbow) headed for the injured list, Bido will come up from Triple-A to fill the open bullpen spot. Bido holds a 5.35 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 37 innings in the majors this season and is expected to relieve Andre Jackson out of the bullpen Saturday against the Reds.