Bido allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Bido left the game with the Pirates ahead, but he wouldn't have qualified for the win after a second straight short start. The four walks were a season high for the right-hander, who needed 81 pitches (46 strikes) to complete four frames. He's now at a 4.70 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB over 23 innings through five starts. Bido's grip on a rotation spot is tenuous, so it's not guarantee he'll be starting for the Pirates following the All-Star break.