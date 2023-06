The Pirates will call up Bido from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old will be making his MLB debut Wednesday after registering a 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 56:26 K:BB in 55.1 innings with Indianapolis this season. Even against a mediocre Chicago lineup, Bido profiles as a risky streaming option for fantasy purposes, given his so-so numbers at Triple-A and lack of a prior MLB track record.