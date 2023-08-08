Bido allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits over four innings in Monday's win over Atlanta. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Bido was untouchable through three perfect frames but Atlanta's bats got going and plated four runs in the fourth inning. He's coughed up 10 earned runs over his last 12.2 innings, raising his season ERA from 4.44 to 5.35 in the process. The rookie hasn't thrown more than four frames in an outing since June 24. Bido is lined up to face the Reds at home this weekend.