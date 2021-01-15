Polanco agreed to a $2.3 million deal with the Pirates on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Polanco is getting one of the bigger signing bonuses in this year's class, but the Dominican outfielder isn't overly exciting for fantasy at this stage in his development. His 6-foot, 170-pound frame isn't very projectable, and his bat will need to carry him. The hope is that he can hit for a high average while hitting 20-plus home runs, but that's not the type of prospect worth stashing for five-plus years in most dynasty leagues.