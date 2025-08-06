Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Resting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
After starting in Pittsburgh's last three games, the left-handed-hitting Horwitz will head to the bench for the series finale while the Giants send southpaw Robbie Ray to the hill. Liover Peguero will spell Horwitz at first base and atop the batting order Wednesday.
