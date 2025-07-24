Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Slugs grand slam
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Wednesday against the Tigers.
Horwitz has struggled for most of July, but he is turning things around since the All-Star break. He has hits in each of his last four games, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Horwitz also looks to be the Pirates' primary leadoff hitter after briefly ceding the role to Tommy Pham.
