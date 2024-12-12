The Pirates signed Rainey to a minor-league contract Dec. 6 that includes an invitation to spring training.

Rainey was non-tendered by the Nationals in November after posting a 4.76 ERA and 44:29 K:BB over 51 innings in 2024 in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. The reliever's stuff hasn't looked the same post-op, but he's a fine gamble on a non-roster deal in hopes that he can rediscover it.