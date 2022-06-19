site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday
Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
