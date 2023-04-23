Velasquez (3-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out 10.

Velasquez was dominant Sunday as he allowed just four baserunners over six seven scoreless innings while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. Velasquez has logged three consecutive quality starts while allowing just three runs in his last 19 innings -- he's 3-0 with 23 strikeouts in that span. Velasquez now has a 3.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through six starts.