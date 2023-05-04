Velasquez is being evaluated for right elbow discomfort after making an early exit from his start Thursday against the Rays.

Velasquez appeared to be grabbing at his elbow in the bottom of the third inning and also showed a dip in fastball velocity over the course of that frame. He was replaced before the bottom of the fourth and could now be looking at an absence from the Pirates' rotation. The 30-year-old right-hander entered Thursday's outing on an 18-inning scoreless streak and a 3.06 ERA for the season.