Pirates general manager Ben Cherington told reporters Sunday on his 93.7 The Fan radio show in Pittsburgh that x-rays returned negative on Velasquez's ankle and that he's expected to make his next start, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Velasquez turned his left ankle during Saturday's start against the White Sox; and outing in which he allowed five runs over 2.2 innings before departing. If healthy, the 30-year-old is scheduled to face the Cardinals next weekend.