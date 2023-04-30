Velasquez (4-2) earned the win over the Nationals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing five hits and striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Pittsburgh staked Velasquez to an early lead, and the veteran hurler took advantage to cruise to a relatively stress-free victory. The right-hander didn't allow any extra-base hits, and he finished his outing without issuing a walk for the first time this season. After two rough appearances to begin the campaign, Velasquez has bounced back with four consecutive quality starts, each of which has earned him a victory. Over that stretch, he's allowed just three earned runs while registering a 28:7 K:BB over 25 frames.