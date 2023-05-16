Velasquez (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis later this week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Velasquez checked the final box in his throwing progression when he made it through a live batting practice session Monday without issue. The 30-year-old right-hander has made a swift recovery from the bout of elbow inflammation that sent him to the injured list May 5 and could return to the Pirates' rotation by the end of the month, possibly after only one outing on the farm.