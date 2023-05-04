Velasquez said he's optimistic about the right elbow discomfort that led to his early exit Thursday against the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Velasquez called it "just a little freak accident" and "nothing too severe," though Pirates manager Derek Shelton noted that further testing is scheduled for Friday. The 30-year-old right-hander had a 19-inning scoreless streak in the works before he gave up a solo home run to Taylor Walls in the bottom of the second inning Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field. It was the only run he allowed before his departure prior to the bottom of the fourth.