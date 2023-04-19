Velasquez (2-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rockies.

Velasquez allowed three earned runs in the first inning and looked to be in for a disastrous outing. However, he turned things around and allowed only one hit across his final five frames to earn a win in his second consecutive outing. After allowing eight earned runs across his first 7.1 innings this season, Velasquez has surrendered only three earned runs in his last 12 frames. The end result is still a subpar 5.12 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 17:10 K:BB.